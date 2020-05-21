Elizabeth Warren releases 2019 tax return, other financial disclosures

The financial disclosure form shows their total net worth to be somewhere between about $4.8 million and $11 million (assets on those forms are reported in ranges), with much of their wealth held in garden-variety mutual fund investment accounts.

The documents, which include her 2019 tax return and her personal financial disclosure form for the US Senate, show the couple made less in 2019 than the roughly $900,000 they recorded in total income in 2018, a year when she got a $300,000 book advance. Most of their 2019 income came from his salary as a professor at Harvard and hers from the Senate.

WASHINGTON — Senator Elizabeth Warren and her husband, Bruce Mann, made about $745,000 last year as she was running for president, according to financial documents she released on Thursday afternoon.

The documents show the Massachusetts senator’s finances to be similar to what they have been in previous years: Warren, a populist liberal who has railed against economic inequality, is quite wealthy herself. This year’s documents could be subject to some scrutiny because Warren is widely expected to be on the short list as former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, searches for a running mate.

In 2019, Warren made $164,758 as a senator, and Mann was paid $411,775 by Harvard. Their adjusted gross income was $741,892 and their total tax was $198,066, according to their tax return, meaning they were taxed at a rate of 26.5%. Much of their tax payment was already withheld, but they owed $2,720, according to the return. The couple donated $39,129, or 5.25% of their income to charity.

The financial disclosure form shows Warren also earned $15,110.82 in royalties last year from the publisher of some of her academic books. She also took out $133,781.44 from a retirement account, which is a requirement based on her age (she turned 70 last year).

As a presidential candidate herself, Warren often called for candidates for federal office to put their tax returns online. It is the 12th year of tax returns posted by Warren’s campaign, which go back to 2008. The release of the returns contrasts with President Trump, who has refused to release his tax returns as every major party presidential nominee had done since 1976.

Read the disclosure document:

