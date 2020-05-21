Shooter ‘neutralized’ at Texas naval station; one sailor hurt

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A security team “neutralized” an active shooter early Thursday at a Texas naval air station, the U.S. Navy said.

The security team responded to the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about 6:15 a.m. One sailor assigned to the security force team was injured but was in good condition, the Navy said.

The injured Navy sailor was shot but was wearing body armor, said a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide information not yet made public.