A lesson in grace from two quiet heroes

Updated May 21, 2020, 52 minutes ago
Cindy Locklear was a nurse at Marlborough Hills Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. She volunteered to work on the COVID-19 unit and died of the virus on May 11.
The Sunday Globe Metro section had two stories about ordinary health care workers suddenly turned heroic, Cindy Locklear and Michelle Shabo (“COVID-19 victim ‘loved being a nurse’”; “Medical student who beat coronavirus now provides care”; May 17). Tragically, Locklear died of COVID-19. Both women are examples of how ordinary health care workers accepted the brutal reality of the COVID-19 crisis and risked their lives for others.

We’re still in the early stages of the pandemic. I hope we all can accept the challenges we are faced with, however it comes to us, with such grace as Locklear and Shabo. Health care workers: Don’t just be heroes, but also advocate for your rights to be safe. Essential workers: Demand safe working conditions. Journalists: Keep giving us inspiring stories. Everyone: Be patient, this is a long fight.

Tom Lemaire

Acton