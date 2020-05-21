A lesson in grace from two quiet heroes

The Sunday Globe Metro section had two stories about ordinary health care workers suddenly turned heroic, Cindy Locklear and Michelle Shabo (“COVID-19 victim ‘loved being a nurse’”; “Medical student who beat coronavirus now provides care”; May 17). Tragically, Locklear died of COVID-19. Both women are examples of how ordinary health care workers accepted the brutal reality of the COVID-19 crisis and risked their lives for others.

We’re still in the early stages of the pandemic. I hope we all can accept the challenges we are faced with, however it comes to us, with such grace as Locklear and Shabo. Health care workers: Don’t just be heroes, but also advocate for your rights to be safe. Essential workers: Demand safe working conditions. Journalists: Keep giving us inspiring stories. Everyone: Be patient, this is a long fight.