Chase Briscoe ends heartbreaking week with Xfinity Series’ victory

Chase Briscoe capped a heartbreaking week by winning the Xfinity Series’ return to action at Darlington Raceway. Briscoe was in the Darlington infield Tuesday awaiting the race’s original start when he digitally joined wife, Marissa , for a 12-week exam for their expected baby. The couple heard the tragic news: There was no fetal heartbeat. “The worst news I could’ve heard,” Briscoe posted on Instagram on Wednesday. Still, Briscoe was in the lineup for the series’ first action since March 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and used two strong restarts and a quick pit stop to finish on top. He got the lead out of the pits during the final caution, then pulled away from Kyle Busch and Justin Allgaier on the subsequent restart with seven laps to go for his fourth career win and second this season.

Promoter Bob Arum plans to stage a card of five fights on June 9 at the MGM Grand, the first of a series of fights over the next two months at the Las Vegas hotel. A second fight card will be held two nights later, with ESPN televising both cards, kicking off twice weekly shows at the hotel in June and July. No fans will be allowed, and Arum said fighters and everyone else will be tested at least twice during fight week for the new coronavirus. The fights are pending approval of the Nevada Athletic Commission, which meets next week to consider the events, along with two cards that the UFC plans to stage at its facility in Las Vegas.

Baseball

Rays’ prospect has surgery

Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Brent Honeywell had a decompression procedure on his right ulnar nerve and is set to begin strength and mobility exercises. Honeywell was among Tampa Bay’s top prospects after going 13-9 with a 3.49 ERA in 26 starts for Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham in 2017. He missed the following season after Tommy John surgery during spring training. He sat out 2019 after an operation last June to repair a right elbow fracture … Josh Baez of Dexter Southfield School is the Gatorade Massachusetts Baseball Player of the Year, the first chosen from school. Baez is now a finalist for the national player of the year. He has made a verbal commitment to play baseball on scholarship at Vanderbilt University starting in the fall of 2021.

Colleges

Vanderbilt hires SEC’s first woman AD

Vanderbilt removed the interim title, making Candice Storey Lee the first woman to become an athletic director in the Southeastern Conference. Lee now is among only five women and the second black woman in charge of a Power Five program. Lee, 41, a former Commodores basketball captain, was named interim athletic director Feb. 4 when Malcolm Turner resigned after one year on the job for the former NBA G League president. That made Lee the first woman to run athletics at Vanderbilt, and she said she was incredibly honored and could not be in this position without the support of Vanderbilt’s leadership, coaches, staff and fans … Former Florida State offensive lineman Jauan Williams, who is planning to transfer, is facing misdemeanor battery charges that he struck his then-girlfriend two years ago, allegations he vehemently denies. Williams, 23, was arrested Wednesday in Tallahassee on two charges that he struck Lauren Noel during fights in the spring of 2018 in which the police were called, court documents show. He was released early Thursday on $500 bail.

Soccer

French club to sell majority stake

The owner of struggling French soccer club Toulouse is in negotiations to sell an 85 percent stake to American investment firm RedBird Capital Partners. Toulouse was relegated after finishing last in the first division this season. The league was ended early with 10 rounds remaining because of the coronavirus pandemic. Current owner Olivier Sadran has been club president since 2001 and will retain a 15 percent stake in his hometown club. RedBird Capital founder Gerry Cardinale confirmed the takeover bid.

