Instant replay: The best sports on TV Friday

Some channel–flipping may be required

Royals-Red Sox, May 19, 2008

Jon Lester pitches his first (and so far only) no-hitter. Jason Varitek catches his record fourth.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Lakers-Celtics, Game 6, 2008 NBA Finals

When we find out that anything is possible — other than a Lakers comeback from a 58-35 halftime deficit, that is.

NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Mets-Red Sox, Game 6, 1986 World Series

Marty Barrett and Spike Owen each have three hits to raise their World Series batting averages to .418 and .395. Some other stuff happens.

NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

