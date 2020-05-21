Bruins would receive a bye if NHL playoff proposal goes through, according to a report

The NHL and NHLPA are working on a 24-team conference-based playoff setup, according to a report.

The top four teams in each conference would receive byes, but would participate in a three-game tournament to stay active. In the East that would be Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia, and in the West it would be St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas and Dallas.

Teams 5-12 would compete in a best-of-five play-in series. The rest of the playoffs would be best-of-seven. In this scenario, the Bruins would play the winner of the series between Toronto and Columbus, both of whom the Bruins defeated in the playoffs last year.