Bruins would receive a bye if NHL playoff proposal goes through, according to a report

The NHL and NHLPA are working on a 24-team conference-based playoff setup, according to a report.
The top four teams in each conference would receive byes, but would participate in a three-game tournament to stay active. In the East that would be Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia, and in the West it would be St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas and Dallas.
Teams 5-12 would compete in a best-of-five play-in series. The rest of the playoffs would be best-of-seven. In this scenario, the Bruins would play the winner of the series between Toronto and Columbus, both of whom the Bruins defeated in the playoffs last year.
The other matchups for the play-in series in the East would be Pittsburgh vs. Montreal; Carolina vs. the Rangers; and the Islanders vs. Florida.
When league play was halted on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bruins had a league-best 100 points through 70 games.
