Two years later, Ryan Callahan gets his licks in on Brad Marchand

Callahan said this during an episode of “Dock Talk with Killer,” the Instagram show hosted by Lightning forward Alex Killorn.

The former Tampa Bay forward said in a recent interview that the tongue-lashing Marchand gave him in the 2018 playoffs was a “scumbag move” and he was “in shock, obviously.”

During a scrum in Game 4 of the 2018 second round series between the Lightning and the Bruins, Marchand responded to post-whistle punches from Callahan by licking him under the visor. Killorn, relaying a question he said was popular with fans of the show, asked Callahan what went through his mind when Marchand painted his face. Callahan, blue drink cup in hand, took it in stride.

“I was a little bit excited ...” he began in jest.

“I was in shock, obviously,” he continued. “It was a scumbag move to do, to lick somebody like that. I didn’t know how to react. At the time, I needed shoulder surgery, my shoulder was taped down to my side, so I couldn’t really get at him. If you watch the video, it’s kind of awkward, me lifting my right hand to try to get him.

“At the end of the day, it was a scumbag move. We got the last laugh out of that one.”

The Bruins lost the series in Game 5.

Marchand was not suspended, but later the league told him to cut it out. Marchand was not in trouble last season, when he scored 100 points for the first time and the Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final. When the 2019-20 season paused March 12, Marchand was sixth in league scoring, with 87 points in 70 games. The Bruins (44-14-12) were eight points ahead of Tampa for first in the Atlantic Division.

Callahan, 35, effectively retired last year because of back issues. He worked as an NHL Network analyst this season and said he plans to return next year.

Killorn, ex- of Harvard, has been with the Lightning the last eight seasons. On “Dock Talk with Killer,” which can be seen on his Instagram page (@akillorn17), he rides his jet ski around the bay, showing up at his friend’s waterfront homes to shoot the breeze and answer fan questions.

Brady and Gronk aren’t the only ones having fun down there.

