Five terrible sitcoms from the last 20 years

There is no shortage of bad comedy from the past 20 years of TV. Every year, the networks toss a few of them onto their schedules, still underestimating, even in this era of prestige TV, the intelligence of the average viewer. In choosing the five worst here, I decided to focus on those that were particularly disappointing. Maybe the talent led me to expect more, maybe the popularity (ahem, No. 1) made it seem even worse.

5. “Dads” A groaner about old-coot fathers and their video-game designer sons that managed to be unironically sexist and racist before the end of the pilot. (Fox, 2013-14)