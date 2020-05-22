Five terrible sitcoms from the last 20 years

There is no shortage of bad comedy from the past 20 years of TV. Every year, the networks toss a few of them onto their schedules, still underestimating, even in this era of prestige TV, the intelligence of the average viewer. In choosing the five worst here, I decided to focus on those that were particularly disappointing. Maybe the talent led me to expect more, maybe the popularity (ahem, No. 1) made it seem even worse.
5. “Dads” A groaner about old-coot fathers and their video-game designer sons that managed to be unironically sexist and racist before the end of the pilot. (Fox, 2013-14)
4.“$#*! My Dad Says” Based on a Twitter feed, this soulless, clichéd William Shatner vehicle was a hack job. (CBS, 2011-12)
3. “Mulaney” It was a huge disappointment, since all the immensely talented John Mulaney came up with was this dated “Seinfeld” wannabe. (Fox, 2014-15)
2. “Work It” Two unemployed men disguise themselves as women to get jobs, because, you know, men have it hard in this female-dominated world. (ABC, 2012)
1. “2 Broke Girls” It was banal and predictable, like so many bad-coms. But the schoolyard sex jokes, the ethnic and racial stereotypes, and the genital-based humor made it a shoo-in for the worst. (CBS, 2011-17)
