Local bestsellers for the week ending May 17

2. All Adults Here Emma Straub Riverhead Books

3. Redhead by the Side of the Road Anne Tyler Knopf

4. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

5. Camino Winds John Grisham Doubleday

6. The Book of Longings Sue Monk Kidd Viking

7. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper

8. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

9. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

10. The Last Trial Scott Turow Grand Central

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

2. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

3. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

4. Pelosi Molly Ball Holt

5. Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father and Sleuth Looking for the Secret of French Cooking Bill Buford Knopf

6. The Book of Delights Ross Gay Algonquin Books

7. Together Vivek H. Murthy Harper Wave

8. Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family Robert Kolker Doubleday

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

10. The World: A Brief Introduction Richard Haass Penguin Press

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

2. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

3. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

4. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

5. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

6. Ask Again, Yes Mary Beth Keane Scribner

7. Disappearing Earth Julia Phillips Vintage

8. The Guest Book Sarah Blake Flatiron Books

9. Daisy Jones & The Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

10. Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. When Things Fall Apart Pema Chodron Shambhala

2. Unorthodox Deborah Feldman S&S

3. The Great Influenza John M. Barry Penguin

4. Wow, No Thank You. Samantha Irby Vintage

5. A Woman of No Importance Sonia Purnell Penguin

6. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

7. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

8. The Sibley Field Guide to Birds of Eastern North America David Allen Sibley Knopf

9. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

10. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 17. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.