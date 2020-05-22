Virtual author readings for May 24-30

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY

Heather Cox-Richardson (“How the South Won the Civil War”) is in conversation with White House historian Lindsay M. Chervinsky at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Peniel E. Joseph (“The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.”) is in conversation with Brandon Terry at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books… Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (“You Are Not Alone”) read at 3 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

THURSDAY

Stephanie Danler (“Stray: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Lisa Taddeo (“Three Women”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Casey Sherman and David Wedge (“Hunting Whitey”) are in conversation with crime reporter Bob Ward at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… Gene Luen Yang (“Dragon Hoops”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) at 7 p.m at An Unlikely Story.

FRIDAY

Meredith Talusan (“Fairest: A Memoir”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

SATURDAY

Kamilla Benko (“The Unicorn Quest”) reads at 2 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

Some events may require online registration. Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change.