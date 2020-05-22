Want another look at Gawker? Here’s your chance.

Remember Gawker, the gossipy New York-centric website founded in 2002 that was like a hybrid of Vanity Fair and the National Inquirer? After a $140 million judgment against it for publishing a Hulk Hogan sex tape, Gawker shut down in 2016.
It’s gone, but not forgotten. Apple TV+ is developing a still untitled limited series about the site, conceived by two former staffers, Max Read and Cord Jefferson. Read went from Gawker to New York Magazine, and Jefferson has worked in TV on shows including “Watchmen,” “The Good Place,” and “Master of None.” Consider me intrigued.
According to Vanity Fair, the show will be a dramedy that looks into Gawker’s early days and its changes over the years of its life, as well as its impact on the media as an unapologetic basher of celebrities and media elites. Read and Jefferson have been working on scripts with a writers room that includes other Gawker alums.
