Pakistan says Airbus A320 jet with 107 aboard crashed

An Airbus SE jet operated by Pakistan International Airlines crashed with 107 people on board, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority said.

Flight PK 8303 operating from Lahore to Karachi had 99 passengers and 8 crew on board, the CAA said. The country’s army tweeted that troops had reached the incident site to conduct relief-and-rescue efforts.

It’s the second plane crash for Pakistani carrier in less than four years. The airline’s chairman resigned in late 2016, less than a week after the crash of an ATR-42 aircraft killed 47 people. The incident comes as Pakistan was slowly resuming domestic flights in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.