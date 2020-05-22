Where children can learn about ‘The Boy Who Said Wow’

It’s been just over a year since 9-year-old Ronan Mattin charmed the world with one word: “Wow.”

Handel and Haydn Society had just played Mozart’s “Masonic Funeral Music” at Symphony Hall. Mattin’s exclamation filled that magical moment between the end of a performance and the audience’s applause, perfectly capturing what everyone in the room was thinking. The verbalization was exponentially more significant to Mattin’s family, though, since the New Hampshire boy has nonverbal autism. Loved ones said that they can count similar utterances on one hand.

“Ronan’s story chimes on so many levels: the power of the arts to reach people in the most private inner places, the exuberant innocence of youth, the misconceptions we have about autism, the multigenerational nature of the story,” said poet and author Todd Boss. “It yanks heartstrings for all these reasons, which is why it went viral with adults, but I felt that the story had even more to say to kids.”