‘Godfather of Grass’ seeks prison release over coronavirus concern

LISBON, Ohio — The “Godfather of Grass,” who was sentenced for his role in a large marijuana operation after eight years on the run, has asked a judge to release him from a federal prison in Ohio that has seen nine coronavirus deaths.

John Robert “Johnny” Boone vouched for his release on the grounds that he is 76, in poor health, and has served most of his 57-month prison sentence, The Courier Journal reported Thursday. Elmer George, his lawyer, added Boone has a history of illnesses and called his continued imprisonment life-threatening.

About 137 inmates and eight prison employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Federal Correctional Institution at Elkton, where Boone is serving out his prison sentence. Another 63 inmates and 44 prison employees have recovered after testing positive for the virus, the Courier Journal reported.