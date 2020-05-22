Packers’ Montravius Adams faces marijuana, driving charges

ELKO, Ga. — Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams was arrested in Georgia this week and charged with marijuana and driving offenses.

He was stopped Tuesday just after 6 p.m. on suspicion of driving with a suspended registration and no insurance, according to a Houston County Sheriff’s Office report. It was not immediately clear why police had such suspicions.

An officer detected a scent of marijuana, which was found in a search of the car, the report said.