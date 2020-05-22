Bishop Tobin just threw shade at Tom Brady

The leader of the Diocese of Providence apparently doesn’t think former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a prayer of winning a Super Bowl with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bishop Thomas J. Tobin made his feelings known Friday in a cheeky tweet referencing Pats owner Robert Kraft’s decision to auction off one of his Super Bowl rings to raise money for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Bob Kraft is auctioning a Super Bowl ring for charity,” Tobin tweeted. “Very admirable indeed. But is it true that Tom Brady bid on it because he knows it’s the only way he’ll get another ring?”
Tobin, a native of Steelers country in Pittsburgh, quickly prompted a few stunned replies from other tweeters.
“Shots fired!” one person wrote, followed by another who tweeted, “Ouch that is harsh Bishoo [sic] Tobin.”
Kraft auctioned off his ring as part of the All-In Challenge, which is raising money to feed people affected by the coronavirus. The auction website said Friday that the winning bidder had put up just over $1 million for the ring.
Brady signed with the Bucs in March after a legendary two-decade run in New England that saw him lead our guys to six Super Bowl titles.
But to hear Tobin tell it, all the Hail Mary’s in the world won’t bring Brady a seventh title in his new uniform.
