Bishop Tobin just threw shade at Tom Brady

The leader of the Diocese of Providence apparently doesn’t think former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a prayer of winning a Super Bowl with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bishop Thomas J. Tobin made his feelings known Friday in a cheeky tweet referencing Pats owner Robert Kraft’s decision to auction off one of his Super Bowl rings to raise money for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bob Kraft is auctioning a Super Bowl ring for charity,” Tobin tweeted. “Very admirable indeed. But is it true that Tom Brady bid on it because he knows it’s the only way he’ll get another ring?”