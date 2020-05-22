DA Rollins announces virtual memorial for veterans who died at Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea

A virtual memorial honoring the veterans who died at the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea within the past two months will be posted on the Suffolk County district attorney’s website Friday, officials said.
More than 30 people will be honored in the display, including eight World War ll veterans, eight Korean War veterans, 15 Vietnam veterans, and two veterans who served in both Vietnam and Korea, District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. Most of the veterans being honored died after contracting COVID-19, she said.
“They called the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea home. ... They survived an armed conflict only to die during a global pandemic,” Rollins said in a statement. “In these unprecedented times, when a disproportionate number of our elders are stricken by the pandemic, we must honor them and, in particular, those who served our nation.”
The website will provide a link to photographs and biographical sketches of the veterans, which will be organized chronologically by date of service, Rollins said. Images of the veterans will also be posted on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
There have been 38 deaths at the veterans’ home since the Massachusetts state of emergency was declared, Rollins said. Several families requested for their veteran not to be included on the memorial site.
“Today, we honor and remember their sacrifice," Rollins said. “Tomorrow, and every day thereafter, we must strive to live a life worthy of that sacrifice. This is how we will honor their memory. It is the very least that they deserve.”
