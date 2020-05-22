DA Rollins announces virtual memorial for veterans who died at Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea

A virtual memorial honoring the veterans who died at the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea within the past two months will be posted on the Suffolk County district attorney’s website Friday, officials said.

More than 30 people will be honored in the display, including eight World War ll veterans, eight Korean War veterans, 15 Vietnam veterans, and two veterans who served in both Vietnam and Korea, District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. Most of the veterans being honored died after contracting COVID-19, she said.

“They called the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea home. ... They survived an armed conflict only to die during a global pandemic,” Rollins said in a statement. “In these unprecedented times, when a disproportionate number of our elders are stricken by the pandemic, we must honor them and, in particular, those who served our nation.”