Driver sustains life-threatening injuries in East Boston crash

The driver of the vehicle, which was traveling northbound at the time, was taken to an unidentified area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boyle said.

A crash involving a single vehicle happened in front of 230 William F McClellan Highway around 6:30 a.m., said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman.

A person sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on Route 1A in East Boston Friday morning, Boston police said.

Images of the scene shared by media outlets on Twitter showed a charred and mangled car resting against a broken utility pole.

Boston police tweeted at 8:51 a.m. that the stretch of road between Addison and Boardman Streets will be closed for the next several hours due to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information is currently available.

