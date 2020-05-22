Everett to hold traditional Memorial Day ceremony

Everett will observe Memorial Day with its traditional event at Glenwood Cemetery, while still making sure to follow safety guidelines, officials announced Friday.
Mayor Carlo DeMaria invited residents to gather at 10:30 a.m. at the Everett High School parking lot on Monday where they will then join a procession to Glenwood Cemetery, the city said in a statement.
The city’s Commissioner of Veterans Services Jeanne Cristiano will deliver welcoming remarks, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a speech by DeMaria. The program will also include patriotic songs and roll call, concluding with a performance of Taps by Gene O’Brien.
Those in attendance are encouraged to stay inside their vehicles or stand near them while wearing masks to maintain proper social distancing, the statement said.
“During this unprecedented time, it remains important that we come together as a community to recognize those women and men who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” DeMaria said in the statement. “My family and I are grateful to all of the servicemen and women who sacrifice so much for our country, our state, and the beautiful City of Everett,”
