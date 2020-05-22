Everett to hold traditional Memorial Day ceremony

Everett will observe Memorial Day with its traditional event at Glenwood Cemetery, while still making sure to follow safety guidelines, officials announced Friday.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria invited residents to gather at 10:30 a.m. at the Everett High School parking lot on Monday where they will then join a procession to Glenwood Cemetery, the city said in a statement.

The city’s Commissioner of Veterans Services Jeanne Cristiano will deliver welcoming remarks, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a speech by DeMaria. The program will also include patriotic songs and roll call, concluding with a performance of Taps by Gene O’Brien.