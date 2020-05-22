Everett man facing charges after allegedly striking, killing Lowell couple while racing

An Everett man is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter after he allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians in Lowell Thursday evening, officials said.
Tyriek Brown, 26, allegedly hit a man and a woman while driving a black Ford Mustang on Pawtucket Boulevard around 6:30 p.m., Suffolk District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson said in a joint statement. Speed was a factor in the crash, officials said.
Brown was allegedly racing another car in the westbound travel lane of the road when his car veered off the road, onto the sidewalk, and struck Lowell residents Jose Medina, 66, and his wife, Fernanda Medina, 62, officials said.
First responders attempted lifesaving measures at the scene before bringing the Medinas to Lowell General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, officials said. Brown was brought to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He was arrested late Thursday night and is being held pending his arraignment, officials said.
Brown is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter, officials said. He will be arraigned by telephone in Lowell District Court Friday.
Another driver who was allegedly involved in the racing fled the scene, officials said. Investigators are looking to speak with that driver.
State Police, Lowell Police, and the Middlesex district attorney’s office are investigating the crash, officials said.
