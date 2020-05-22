Fall River high school teacher arrested on child rape charges

A high school math teacher in Fall River accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has been arrested, officials said.

Tory Meneses, 30, was charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child with a 10-year age difference and one count of aggravated rape of a child by a mandated reporter. He was arraigned via video conference Thursday afternoon, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Meneses taught students in grades nine through 12 at B.M.C. Durfee High School, Fall River Superintendent Matthew H. Malone said in a statement Friday.