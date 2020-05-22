Fatal shooting in Jamaica Plain is fourth murder in Boston in six days

City Councilor Matthew O’Malley, whose district includes the Mildred C. Hailey apartments in Jamaica Plain where a man was shot to death Thursday night, will push to have a full complement of both police and social workers in city neighborhoods over the weekend.

The combination of social forces along with the fact that shootings typically increase during warmer months is sparking concern among political leaders and vows of a swift response from law enforcement as they investigate the homicides and try to prevent others from taking place.

Four people have been murdered in the past six days in Boston, a spike in violence that comes as the city lifts some cornoravirus restrictions and as the Memorial Day weekend beckons with the nicest weather in months.

Advertisement

“It’s an irrefutable fact tat the crime rate goes up in summer,’’ O’Malley said in a telephone interview Friday. “And this is happening against the background where people have been inside for a long period of time. That increases my concern. We are doing everything we can to have as safe a weekend as humanly possible.”

According to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, officers who responded to the shooting scene at the Hailey apartments were met by a large number of people who were hostile to the officers, one of whom was arrested when he allegedly tried to trip an officer participating in a foot pursuit.

As officers responded to three separate Shot Spotter activations and discovered two men with gunshot wounds — one of whom later died — police also recovered a total of four handguns in the courtyard at the Hailey apartments formerly known as the Bromley-Heath development.

“The hostilities were so bad that we had to deploy our emergency deployment teams from throughout the city to come and render assistance to the responding officers that were just trying to help the victims of a crime,'' Gross said Thursday night.

Advertisement

O’Malley sponsors Hot Dog Night on Wednesdays in the Hailey development to build community partnerships with the police, residents and social agencies. He called the response police faced from what Gross described as two large groups of people in the development at the time of the shooting “very disheartening.”

“It’s very disheartening to see the tension that marred the police showing up last night,” he said. “I think that made a difficult situation even more difficult. It’s of great concern.”

He added that the Hailey development is a “very special place” and "the great people, the neighbors, the good work that’s happening there” shouldn’t be overlooked.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said expressed concern Thursday night while at the scene of a double-shooting in Jamaica Plain. She repeated her vow to use the power of her office to ensure people accused of participating in gun violence are not released by judges. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some prisoners have asked to be released so they don’t become infected with COVID-19 while behind bars.

“If people are behaving in a way that does not allow communities to be safe – I will make sure you are held. You will not be released at all,’’ Rollins said “Know you are going to suffer consequences that are going to be extreme.”

Rollins also noted the grim tally of the past week.

“This is the fourth homicide in six days,” Rollins said. “We had May 16, May 18, May 19, and now May 21. We are coming into the long weekend and honoring our veterans, and we implore you to please call us if you see things happening, large gatherings. The Boston police are exceptional and will be responsive.”

Advertisement

The name of the man who was shot and killed in the Hailey Apartments was not released Friday and police and Rollins office said they continued to investigate but have not yet made any arrests.

Police did release information about the people facing gun charges and the man who allegedly tripped the police officer during the turbulent scene Thursday night. The men are scheduled to be virtually arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court Friday.

Police alleged that:

-Uhmari Bufford, 25, allegedly jumped out of his car while officers were responding to the double shooting “and began to yell at officers on scene, challenging them to fight him while demanding access to the crime scene.” Bufford allegedly started pulling off layers of clothing while demanding that officers fight him. He is charged with interfering with police disturbing the peace.

- Clifford Jones, 43, of Randolph, was allegedly found to have three firearms and is now charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, and resisting arrest. Jones was seen walking on Centre Street with a gun stuffed into his left pants pocket and was taken into custody after a foot chase and a struggle after he allegedly tried to hand a second gun to a woman and was found to have a third gun in his right pants pocket, police allege.

Advertisement

- Rushon Hemingway, 23 of Springfield, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and resisting arrest. He allegedly was at the scene of the shooting while carrying a gun and ran off when police tried to stop him. He was taken into custody following a foot chase.

- Tyron Blair-Battiste is charged with interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct after he allegedly tried to trip an officer.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.