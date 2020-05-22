Here’s your Memorial Day weekend forecast

Things are a little different Friday morning with a southwesterly breeze and temperatures getting into the 80s for most of us later. The exception will be along the South Coast and Cape Cod and the Islands, where readings will stay in the 60s at the water’s edge. Friday will be the warmest of the next several days. Ocean temperatures are in the lower 50s, in case you are considering that option.

Thursday was one of the nicest days I think we can have in May. Completely clear skies a very deep dark blue. Highs reached well into the 70s for a top 10 kind of day. Wouldn’t you love that weather all this weekend?

Saturday’s forecast remains a bit tricky. When you consider the Friday through Monday forecast, it’s the least favorable day, although not that bad.

A persistent area of low pressure has been rotating to the south of New England in the middle part of the country for many days. This low will make a brief swipe at Southern New England Saturday morning. As it does, a little band of showers can creep northward, reaching perhaps as far as the Mass Pike, but more likely staying along the South Coast.

An area of low pressure has been rotating to the south of New England for days.

For everyone, there will be more cloudiness Saturday, but the further north you go the brighter skies will be and the better chance you’ll see some sunshine. Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont will remain bright.

Skies will clear up late in the day and overnight, setting us up for a much cooler Sunday with high pressure building in from Eastern Canada. Sunday is definitely the coolest of the next several days with readings in the upper 50s to mid-60s and a real chill along the Atlantic.

Sunday will be a very cool day with readings in the 60s inland, but 50s at the coast. WeatherBell

Moving forward to Monday, that easterly wind will still be present but not as dramatic. Inland areas should make a run towards 70 degrees, but it will stay in the 60s along the coast.

Sea breezes keep the coastline cool Memorial Day afternoon. WeatherBell

You might want to use the weekend to put in any window air conditioning units as there are consistent signs of early heat next week.

As the weather system bringing us the dry, comfortable weather this weekend moves East, a southwesterly flow of air will set up. Day by day, temperatures will go up as well as humidity. By the time we get to the middle of next week, readings are going to be in the mid and upper 80s and you’ll definitely feel that humidity. We may even make a run at 90 degrees.

Temperatures in the middle of next week are forecast to be more than 20 degrees above average. WeatherBell

Obviously it hasn’t rained in a while. The upcoming dry weather and then the upcoming heat will definitely put pressure on anything that you’ve planted this spring, so just be sure to keep it adequately watered.

This map shows accumulated rain through next Wednesday, Many areas remain bone dry. Weatherbell

We may see some rain in about a week, but until then ― with the exception of those aforementioned early showers Saturday — it’s going to remain very dry. Have a terrific Memorial Day weekend.

