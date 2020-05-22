Lori Loughlin pleads guilty in ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal

Hollywood star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy charges for paying bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as phony crew recruits in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.
US District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton said the couple entered knowing and voluntary pleas, and he will decide whether to accept or reject them after reviewing pre-sentencing reports.
The hearing was conducted via video-conference in US District Court in Boston.
Loughlin, 55, a pop culture icon whose role as Aunt Becky on the sitcom “Full House" endeared her to millions, and husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 56, entered their pleas via video-conference in US District Court in Boston.
The actress and her spouse are among the more than 50 people charged in connection with the case, in which wealthy parents cut large checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick" Singer to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at selective schools, effectively paving their way to admission, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams.
Additional parents who’ve pleaded guilty include actress Felicity Huffman, former PIMCO boss Douglas Hodge, and Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs.
Singer has admitted to his lead role in the scam and will be sentenced at a later date.
