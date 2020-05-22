Lori Loughlin pleads guilty in ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal

Hollywood star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy charges for paying bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as phony crew recruits in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.

US District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton said the couple entered knowing and voluntary pleas, and he will decide whether to accept or reject them after reviewing pre-sentencing reports.

The hearing was conducted via video-conference in US District Court in Boston.