Maine reports 3 deaths, 71 new coronavirus cases

Cumberland has reported the most deaths of Maine’s counties with 39, officials said. Waldo County trails with 14 deaths, followed by Kennebec with nine, York with eight, and Androscoggin with two. Franklin, Penobscot, Hancock, and Aroostook have each reported one death.

Aroostook County reported its first coronavirus-related death, along with a Cumberland County resident and a Kennebec resident, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Nine of the state’s 16 counties have now reported at least one death.

Maine reported three deaths and 71 new cases of coronavirus Friday morning, bringing the statewide death toll to 76 and case count to 1,948.

Campgrounds reopened to Maine residents for Memorial Day Weekend on Friday as part of Governor Janet Mills’ updated four-stage plan to reopen the state’s economy. Campgrounds were originally slated to reopen on June 1 under Stage 2 of the plan.

Cumberland County, which has reported the highest total number of cases, reported the majority of new cases, increasing from 919 cases to 968 since Thursday, officials said. York and Androscoggin trail with 331 cases and 209 cases total, respectively.

As of Wednesday, 37,725 tests have been completed, officials said.

Another 47 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 1,192 recoveries, officials said.

Five more people were hospitalized since Thursday, with 240 total patients hospitalized at some point during their illness, officials said. Forty-five people are currently hospitalized, with 21 in critical care and 12 on ventilators.

There are 164 ICU beds and 248 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.