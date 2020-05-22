Man charged as accessory to alleged murder of 19-year-old Weymouth man

A Weymouth man was arrested Friday and charged with accessory after the fact in the alleged murder of Ryan Martin in Weymouth earlier this month, according to officials.

Shawn Inglis, 24, allegedly transported Kelsey Debello—the woman accused of murdering the 19-year-old Martin—away from the crime scene, housed her overnight, and got rid of evidence, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said in a statement.

He pleaded not guilty during an arraignment held remotely by Quincy District Court Friday. His bail was set at $25,000 cash bail. Should he post bail, Inglis was ordered to have no contact with Debello, the statement said.