Man shot by police in Haverhill, DA says

A man was shot by police in Haverhill Friday morning, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said.
The incident happened near 23 Thorndike St., prosecutors said. It was not immediately known what police departments were involved.
The person shot was a man who was first taken to Lawrence General Hospital but is believed to have bee transported to a hospital in Boston for further medical treatment, according to prosecutors.
There is no currently no additional information as of 8:25 a.m.
