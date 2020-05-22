Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-495 ramp in Salisbury

A man suffered serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital late Friday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed with a pickup truck on a ramp on Interstate 495 in Salisbury, State Police said.

The motorcyclist was driving in the northbound lane on the ramp that merges with Interstate 95 when the crash happened just after 4:20 p.m., Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police, said in an e-mail.