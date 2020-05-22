News in brief

A virtual memorial honoring the veterans who died at the Soldiers’ Home within the past two months was posted on the Suffolk County district attorney’s website Friday. The display honors more than 30 people, including eight World War ll veterans, eight Korean War veterans, 15 Vietnam veterans, and two who served in both Vietnam and Korea, District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. Most of the veterans being honored died after contracting COVID-19, she said. “They called the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea home. ... They survived an armed conflict only to die during a global pandemic,” Rollins said in a statement. “In these unprecedented times, when a disproportionate number of our elders are stricken by the pandemic, we must honor them and, in particular, those who served our nation. ”There have been 38 deaths at the veterans’ home since the Massachusetts state of emergency was declared, Rollins said. Several families requested that their veteran not to be included on the memorial site.

WORCESTER

Advertisement

Fauci speaks at Holy Cross virtual commencement

More than 700 College of the Holy Cross graduates received life advice from the nation’s best-known epidemiologist along with their digital diplomas in a virtual commencement celebration Friday. Dr. Anthony Fauci — director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, and a 1962 graduate of the Jesuit-run college — reflected on the unique experience of students completing their studies amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I am profoundly aware that graduating during this time and in this virtual way, unable to celebrate in person this important milestone in your lives, with your friends, classmates, and teachers, is extremely difficult,” Fauci said. “I encourage you to stay strong and unflinching. The country and the world need your talent, your energy, your resolve, and your character.” Fauci called the graduates “my intellectual and spiritual brothers and sisters” and said the college, where he studied classics with a premedical concentration, “holds a very special place in my heart." The education that you and I have received at Holy Cross, steeped in Jesuit traditions, should suit us well to confront and ultimately overcome this historic pandemic," Fauci said. The college plans an in-person commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 in the spring of 2021.

Advertisement





LOWELL

Man charged in fatal crash that killed couple

An Everett man was ordered held following his arraignment via telephone Friday on motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter charges after he allegedly struck and killed a couple while racing another car, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office. Tyriek Brown, 26, is being held pending a dangerousness hearing next Friday, according to Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office. His bail was revoked on an open case out of Hampden County, she added. Brown hit a man and a woman while driving a black Ford Mustang on Pawtucket Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said. He was allegedly racing another car in the westbound lane when his car veered onto the sidewalk and struck Jose Medina, 66, and his wife, Fernanda Medina 62, officials said. Emergency workers tried to save the couple at the scene. They were pronounced dead at Lowell General Hospital. Brown was brought to a local hospital with injuries. Another driver believed to be involved in the crash fled the scene, and officials are looking to speak to the person, the statement said. The crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement





FALL RIVER

High school teacher arrested on child rape charges

A high school math teacher who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a student has been arrested on child rape charges, officials said. Tory Meneses, 30, was charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child with a 10-year age difference and one count of aggravated rape of a child by a mandated reporter. He was arraigned via videoconference Thursday afternoon, according to the Bristol district attorney’s office. Meneses taught students in grades 9 through 12 at B.M.C. Durfee High School, Fall River Superintendent Matthew H. Malone said in a statement Friday. Meneses was hired by Fall River Public Schools in July 2015, Malone said. He has been on paid administered leave since the start of an investigation by Fall River police, per the school district’s procedures, Malone said. A judge set Meneses’ bail at $10,000 and ordered that he not have contact with the victim or children, prosecutors said.







