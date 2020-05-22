North Chelmsford bakers deliver a variety of sweet treats to medical workers on coronavirus front lines

“You just feel so helpless in this time,” Lucy said. She remembers thinking, “We have to do something. We can’t save lives but maybe we can put a little smiles on the people who do save lives.”

After closing their shop for two weeks per Governor Charlie Baker’s order, Lucy and Nancy brainstormed ways to do their part for those on the front lines.

Sisters Lucy and Nancy Maiullri, owners of Razzy’s Baking and Catering in Billerica, have found a way to sweeten the lives of medical professionals amid the coronavirus pandemic by delivering goodies to hospitals, medical centers, and rehabilitation centers around Massachusetts.

After their first delivery on March 19 to staff at the Lowell General Hospital emergency room, Winchester Hospital, and Lahey Hospital and Medical, they were greeted with heartfelt thanks and messages of support. Since then, members of the community have sponsored deliveries of goodies including cupcakes, brownies, cookies, and breakfast energy bars, and even delivered the treats themselves.

“We’re giving people the opportunity to do something ... so if they want to donate, they certainly can and we’ll carry it out. It’s a win-win for us and them," said Lucy.

Razzy’s was forced to lay off its staff temporarily, but that hasn’t stopped Lucy and Nancy from filling over 30 deliveries with no plans of stopping any time soon.

In addition to deliveries, Razzy’s is open and offering curbside pickup to customers.

“We hope we are doing the right things, but only time will tell. It’s scary out there but if we all try to do the right thing, we’ll all get through it together,” the bakery said on Facebook.

If you are interested in sponsoring a goodwill mission, you can buy a gift card from Razzy’s website or call the bakery directly at 508-566-0993.