One man killed, one wounded in Jamaica Plain shooting

Police arrived to find a man with a gun, who ran and dropped the weapon, Gross said. Police recovered that gun and found two more firearms when they caught the man, Gross said.

At about 10 p.m. police responded to three separate ShotSpotter activations for shots fired at the rear of the Heath Street housing development within the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments on Centre Street, Police Commissioner William G. Gross said at the scene.

One man died and another was injured when shots rang out at a Jamaica Plain housing development — and some residents responded with hostility when Boston police arrived to investigate, the police commissioner said late Thursday night.

Officers then found two men in their mid-20s “in a courtyard suffering from gunshot wounds,” Gross said. Both were taken to local hospitals, where one man was pronounced dead, he said.

“God bless him,” Gross said. “Our sympathies to the family.”

The death is the 15th homicide of the year, compared to 13 at this time last year, according to Boston police.

The other wounded man had non-life-threatening injuries, Gross said.

As the officers tended to the wounded men, they saw another man running and captured him, recovering a fourth gun, Gross said.

“While responding and making the arrests, the officers were met with great hostilities from a hostile crowd,” Gross said. “We don’t know what type of events were taking place. It’s an active investigation, and we want to report accurately. But they were met with hostilities.”

Gross added later, “The hostilities were so bad that we had to deploy our emergency deployment teams from throughout the city to come and render assistance to the responding officers that were just trying to help the victims of a crime.”

It appears that no officers were injured, Gross said.

“Still, we’re checking on the officers,” he said. “They’re still doing their jobs, right now, making sure no additional firearms are on scene, so when the kids come out to play tomorrow, or people are traversing through here, they’re not going to find any firearms.”

Gross said that while officers chased the second gunman, someone tried to trip an officer, “and we locked him up.”

Later he added, “We’re not going to take that, so he’s locked up too. And he deserves to be. We come here to help people, and this is how we’re met?”

The commissioner stressed that police are seeking help from the public in their investigation. He asked anyone with information to call the department’s tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or the homicide detective unit at 617-343-4470.

“No neighborhood should have to go through this type of trauma, so our trauma response teams can be contacted at 617-431-0125,” Gross said.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who was also at the scene, expressed concern about a recent wave of violence.

“This is the fourth homicide in six days,” Rollins said. “We had May 16, May 18, May 19, and now May 21. We are coming into the long weekend and honoring our veterans, and we implore you to please call us if you see things happening, large gatherings. The Boston police are exceptional and will be responsive.”

Rollins said she will work to ensure that the gunmen will not be released from jail until so ordered by a judge.

