Raimondo: R.I. Restaurants, hair salons, gyms can reopen June 1; coronavirus deaths hit 579

PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo said Friday that restaurants will be allowed to offer indoor dining beginning June 1, part of the second phase of the state’s plan for reopening the economy.

Raimondo also said most close-contact businesses like hair salons, massage parlors, and tattoo shops will also be allowed to reopen on June 1. She said gyms and fitness studios can also reopen as part of phase two.

All of the businesses that open their doors will be required to follow new restrictions around cleaning their facilities and employees and customers will be required to wear masks.