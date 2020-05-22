Raimondo: R.I. Restaurants, hair salons, gyms can reopen June 1; coronavirus deaths hit 579

PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo said Friday that restaurants will be allowed to offer indoor dining beginning June 1, part of the second phase of the state’s plan for reopening the economy.
Raimondo also said most close-contact businesses like hair salons, massage parlors, and tattoo shops will also be allowed to reopen on June 1. She said gyms and fitness studios can also reopen as part of phase two.
All of the businesses that open their doors will be required to follow new restrictions around cleaning their facilities and employees and customers will be required to wear masks.
“It’s a big reopening relative to what we’ve done," Raimondo said during an afternoon press conference. She said the state will publish industry-by-industry guidelines next week.
Raimondo’s announcement came on the same day that the Department of Health announced 23 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 579. The state has see 13,736 residents test positive for the virus since March.
This report will be updated during Raimondo’s daily press conference at 1 p.m.
