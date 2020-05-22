Renovations start on Civil War memorial honoring the Massachusetts 54th Regiment

About 900 feet of signage featuring recruiting signs from the era, handwritten letters from Shaw, and photos of the men who served in the 54th Regiment will line the fences of the construction site while crews work there, officials said.

Sitting at the edge of Boston Common, just across the street from the State House, the memorial shows an image cast in bronze of the Massachusetts 54th Volunteer Infantry and their leader, Colonel Robert Gould Shaw, heading into battle. It was given to the city of Boston in 1897.

A memorial dedicated to the first African American regiment in the Northern army during the Civil War is undergoing a major renovation, and construction officially began at the site Wednesday.

Shaw was killed during an attack on Fort Wagner, South Carolina in July 1863, according to the National Parks Service. At least 74 soldiers and three officers were killed in the battle and many more were wounded, including Sergeant William H. Carney.

Despite his severe injuries, Carney was able to save the 54th Regiment’s flag from being captured. He became the first African American to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions during the battle.

The memorial honors the bravery Shaw, Carney, and other members of the regiment showed during the war. However, the monument has fallen into various states of disrepair over the last century.

After stone conservators discovered in 2015 that water had deteriorated the monument’s brick core, the Partnership to Renew the Shaw 54th Memorial Regiment was formed to renovate and revitalize the memorial through a $3 million project.

“We’re delighted to continue the long-needed restoration of the historic Shaw 54th Monument by Augustus Saint-Gaudens, the first civic monument to pay homage to the heroism of African American soldiers and considered the nation’s greatest piece of public art,” said Liz Vizza, executive director of the Friends of the Public Garden, in a statement.

The partnership was formed by officials from the Friends of the Public Garden, the city of Boston, the National Parks Service, and the Museum of African American History.

According to the statement, the partnership filed a work and safety plan that was approved by the city of Boston under the phase one reopening guidelines issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stone and bronze on the monument will be restored at an offsite conservation studio, officials said. Waterproofing will be added under the memorial’s brick plaza, and workers will construct a new concrete foundation under the monument’s bronze artwork and plaques.

“Monuments and parks tell these important stories for generations upon generations, and we’re proud of the Partnership’s efforts to ensure that this Memorial speaks loud and clear, today and for many years to come,” Vizza said.

To learn more about the memorial, go to Shaw54thMemorialRestoration.org.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.