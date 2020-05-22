Stabbing investigation underway in Lynn

A person was stabbed in the chest at a grocery store in downtown Lynn Friday night, according to police..
The person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, said Lt. Rick Donnelly, a department spokesman.
Police responded shortly after 8 p.m. to Santo Domingo Grocery St. at 158 Chestnut St., Donnelly said.
There have been no arrests, he said.
Attempts to reach the grocery store Friday evening were unsuccessful.
The incident is under investigation.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com
