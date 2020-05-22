State reports 805 new coronavirus cases, 80 new deaths

Several metrics that the state is scrutinizing during the reopening process also continued to trend in the right direction.

The Department of Public Health also reported 10,158 new tests had been conducted, for a total of 511,644 in the state.

The state on Friday reported 805 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, pushing the total reported since the beginning of the pandemic to 90,889, as the death toll rose by 80, for a total of 6,228 lives lost in Massachusetts.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates ticked down slightly to 9.2%, as of Thursday. The three-day average of the number of coronavirus patients in the hospital dropped to 2,412, down from 2,462. The number of Massachusetts hospitals utilizing their surge capacity dropped back down to 13 after increasing to 15 earlier in the week.

The three-day average of coronavirus deaths dropped to 76 as of Tuesday, down from 83 on Monday, the DPH also reported.

The numbers were reported as state leaders on Friday warned residents not to forego social distancing over Memorial Day weekend, even as beaches and other outdoor areas reopen. During a press conference on Friday, Governor Baker asked that people wear masks, wash their hands regularly, use hand sanitizer, be vigilant of their own symptoms, and sanitize surfaces, in addition to practicing social distancing.

“The overwhelming number of people in Massachusetts have been really good about abiding by the guidance” issued by authorities, Baker said. “Honestly, I’m sure that over the course of the weekend there will be some places” where the guidelines aren’t followed. “But I believe the vast majority of people will. ... I expect that people will do the right thing.”

Walsh, during an early afternoon interview on WGBH’s Boston Public Radio, emphasized, “You don’t know if you’re a carrier of the virus."

If people want to have cookouts, he said, they should do so with just their immediate family.

If people want to have cookouts, he said, they should do so with just their immediate family.





