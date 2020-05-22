Vermont restaurants to open outside, with conditions

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Beginning Friday, Vermonters seeking to eat at restaurants once again during the time of COVID-19 are finally able to do so.

The rules that take effect Friday, allow outdoor dining, but restaurants must follow strict guidelines, including that tables be spaced a minimum of 10 feet apart and members of only two households and a total of no more than 10 people may be seated at the same table.