No thanks for the fried chicken

The thank-you cards from school kids and the heartfelt “God bless yous” over the phone from my patients’ families mean the world to me.

But there is an angry little demon in me that bursts into flames and stamps around every time I see a corporate ad or corporate-funded demonstration of “support for our health care heroes.” Frankly, I don’t need free meals from fast food restaurants — I need you to give your workers health insurance and paid sick leave so that they don’t go to work sick and infect the rest of your staff and half the customers. I need you to treat your essential employees like human beings and give them the resources to stay safe and out of my hospital. Free fried chicken means nothing to me. But I will kiss the feet of the person who saves me from having to make another phone call to a young woman’s mother to talk about the decisions she will need to be ready to make if her daughter’s respiratory failure gets worse.