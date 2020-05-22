The unheeded warnings that have led us to ignore another

Are we incapable of learning from experience? Over a period of years, there were many ignored alerts about preparing for a probable lethal pandemic. Now, because of that pandemic, a preventive measure to deal with another disruption is slowed.

A regional Transportation and Climate Initiative to cap vehicle emissions has been postponed ( “Delay of vehicle emissions pact criticized,” Metro, May 20). This is an important regional action we cannot afford to delay. Governor Baker and the state Legislature have provided essential leadership in crafting a regional plan toward a net-zero emissions goal. The momentum is critical to our future. Climate change is not waiting for the coronavirus to disappear.