You might be surprised by Joe

Joan Vennochi’s column about Joseph P. Kennedy III is no surprise (“No surprise: Joe Kennedy is running for Senate like a Kennedy,” Opinion, May 21). It’s legitimate to compare Joe Kennedy’s ads to former Kennedy campaigns. It is not fair to say there are no differences in qualifications between Joe, Senator Ed Markey, and Ted Kennedy. Joe Kennedy is an experienced congressperson, as is Markey. The difference is that Joe Kennedy has actually worked outside government, whereas Markey has had a government job for most of his life. If the Democrats want to represent the people of Massachusetts in the long term, Markey should pass the baton to younger Democrats — in this case, a very well-qualified and experienced Joe Kennedy.

Susan W. Morris