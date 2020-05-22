Parts of Siberia are hotter than Washington, D.C., with temperatures nearly 40 degrees above average

Siberia is in the throes of a heat wave that would be considered warm even by the standards of those living outside the Arctic Circle.

In Washington, D.C., for example, the temperature has been stuck in the 60s all week, reaching a maximum of 73 degrees Thursday. Yet several stations in North Central Siberia, including areas near or above the Arctic Circle, are seeing temperatures climb well into the 80s.

On Friday, the town of Khatanga, Siberia, located well north of the Arctic Circle, recorded a temperature of 78 degrees. The typical maximum temperature for the day at that location is 32 degrees. It’s not clear if this was the high for the day, but this would be sufficient to set a new monthly record considering the old record high for May was just 54 degrees.