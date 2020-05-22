Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing has coronavirus

As a player, Ewing helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA championship and reach two other title games. He was taken by the New York Knicks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 NBA draft.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ewing said in a statement released by the university Friday. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

Georgetown University basketball coach Patrick Ewing tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently under care and isolated at a local hospital.

As of this time, Ewing is the only member of the Georgetown basketball program that has tested positive.

SEC to bring back football, basketball players

Southeastern Conference schools will be able to bring football and basketball players back to campus for voluntary activities starting June 8 at the discretion of each university.

The SEC’s announcement is the latest sign that a college football season will be launched in some form this fall. The move comes two days after the NCAA Division I Council voted to lift a moratorium on voluntary workouts on campus by football and basketball players, effective June 1.

College baseball looking at later start

A group of Power Five coaches led by Michigan’s Erik Bakich is proposing a later start to the 2022 college baseball season.

Under the proposal, there would be nine weeks of preseason practice instead of five, the regular season would run from the third week of March to the third week of June and the College World Series would wrap up the last week of July.

Currently, regular season begins the third week of February and the CWS ends the last week of June.

Alabama-Huntsville drops men’s hockey, tennis

Alabama-Huntsville dropped men’s hockey and men’s and women’s tennis as part of budget cuts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

School officials said athletes in those sports who want to join another team’s roster will be released without penalty and free to transfer immediately. If they choose to stay, their current scholarships will be honored for the duration of their academic careers.

Alabama-Huntsville was one of the only southern schools to have a men’s hockey varsity program.

NBA players raise money for relief

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, an Arlington native and St. John’s Prep graduate, raised $205,859 for COVID-19 relief during an 11-hour radiothon Thursday that featured Bucks teammates Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo and Kyle Korver as well as coach Mike Budenholzer, general manager Jon Horst and co-owner Marc Lasry. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was also a guest on the show … Washington Wizards point guard John Wall is starting the “202 Assist” program to help with paying rent for people in the nation’s capital affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The John Wall Family Foundation set a goal of raising $300,000 over the next month. The program is named for Washington’s area code and will work with the city to find those in need and disperse funds.

Djokovic plans Balkan tour

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is planning to set up a series of tennis tournaments in the Balkan region while the sport is suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Adria Tour will start in Belgrade on June 13 and end on July 5 with Djokovic’s exhibition match against Bosnian player Damir Dzumhur in Sarajevo. The other events are scheduled for the Croatian Adriatic resort of Zadar, Montenegro and Banja Luka in northern Bosnia.

Djokovic will play in all of the round robin tournaments. Organizers left open the possibility that the “humanitarian” tour could be played in front of spectators.

Mexico soccer league canceled

Liga MX, Mexico’s professional soccer league, canceled its season without crowning a champion for the first time in its history due to the uncertainty generated by the pandemic. The league had played 10 of the season’s 17 dates when play was suspended March 15, more than two weeks after the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Mexico was announced …Two more Watford players in the English Premier League are in self-isolation after family members tested positive for the coronavirus, said manager Nigel Pearson. Pearson said the team’s two new cases came from people they had contact with testing positive for COVID-19, even though the players’ own tests were negative. The players’s names were not release.