Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated May 22, 2020, 46 minutes ago
First baseman Steve Pearce is congratulated in the Red Sox dugout after his two-run home run in the first inning against the Yankees on Aug. 3, 2018.
Yankees-Red Sox, August 3, 2018

Steve Pearce hits more home runs (2) than the Yankees can muster hits (1) off Rick Porcello.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Sixer-Celtics, Game 7, 1982 Eastern Conference Finals

Just in case you’ve forgotten why Andrew Toney was known as “The Boston Strangler.”

NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Leafs-Bruins, Game 7, 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs first round

Judging by anecdotal evidence and these daily what-to-rewatch listings, I’m pretty sure the Bruins are 97-0 all-time against the Leafs in big games.

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

