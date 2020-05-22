Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

Some channel –flipping may be required
Yankees-Red Sox, August 3, 2018
Steve Pearce hits more home runs (2) than the Yankees can muster hits (1) off Rick Porcello.
NESN, 6 p.m.
Sixer-Celtics, Game 7, 1982 Eastern Conference Finals
Just in case you’ve forgotten why Andrew Toney was known as “The Boston Strangler.”
NBA TV, 6 p.m.
Leafs-Bruins, Game 7, 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs first round
Judging by anecdotal evidence and these daily what-to-rewatch listings, I’m pretty sure the Bruins are 97-0 all-time against the Leafs in big games.
NESN, 8:30 p.m.
