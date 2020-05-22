Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

Some channel –flipping may be required

Yankees-Red Sox, August 3, 2018

Steve Pearce hits more home runs (2) than the Yankees can muster hits (1) off Rick Porcello.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Sixer-Celtics, Game 7, 1982 Eastern Conference Finals

Just in case you’ve forgotten why Andrew Toney was known as “The Boston Strangler.”

NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Leafs-Bruins, Game 7, 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs first round

Judging by anecdotal evidence and these daily what-to-rewatch listings, I’m pretty sure the Bruins are 97-0 all-time against the Leafs in big games.

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

