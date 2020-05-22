Red Sox weighing location for resumption of spring training: Boston, Fort Myers, or both?

According to multiple major league sources, the Sox are still debating three options for a second spring training: Having players convene in Boston at Fenway Park, bringing them to Fort Myers and JetBlue Park, or – less likely – a hybrid approach that would use both facilities. MLB is giving teams the option of whether to hold their spring training v2.0 in their home parks or at their spring training facilities.

In theory, a reboot of the 2020 baseball season could be just over three weeks away, with MLB and the MLB Players Association attempting to negotiate the conditions of a return to workouts by mid-June and games by the start of July. If a second spring training does indeed take place, it remains to be seen where the Red Sox would conduct it.

Boston mayor Marty Walsh has expressed a willingness to consider the return of professional sports – in the absence of fans – to Fenway Park, though whether that willingness would extend to a three-week spring training remains unknown. The lack of locker room space at Fenway – at a time when the league is trying to establish social distancing protocols – could present a challenge to a buildup for the season in Boston, albeit one with which the Red Sox will have to contend if there is to be a regular season played in their home park.

JetBlue Park in Fort Myers represents a somewhat more obvious choice given that it features not only a clubhouse accustomed to accommodating a larger number of players but also a minor league clubhouse that had been accommodating roughly 180 players before the facility was shutdown in mid-March.

The state of Florida has made clear its willingness to let players back to their facilities. While some teams have already reopened their spring facilities for player workouts, the Red Sox have limited access at JetBlue Park to rehabbing players (notably including outfielder Alex Verdugo and pitcher Chris Sale).

A hybrid approach, in theory, would allow for even greater social distancing precautions, though it would create considerable challenges by dividing players as well as front office and coaching staffs. For that reason, one major league source deemed such a plan for the Red Sox “unlikely.”

Massachusetts quarantine recommendations and hotel restrictions could present a challenge for using Fenway as a training facility. In Phase 1 of its reopening, which will last until at least June 8, travelers to Massachusetts are “urged” to self-quarantine for 14 days upon entry into the state and lodging is restricted to essential workers.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that the Mets and Yankees both have made the decision to use their spring training facilities in Florida to prepare for a season (should players and owners agree on the terms to permit a 2020 campaign), a decision driven in part by the fact that COVID-19 infection rates are lower per capita in Florida than New York.

