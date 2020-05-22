Yes, there are prop bets for ‘The Match’ pitting Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods

While there are traditional competition props on the winning team (Brady and Mickelson are underdogs with +175 odds), the prop sheet extends to a variety of categories.

The showdown pits Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in a best-ball format at Medalist Golf Club in Florida. The event, to be played without spectators and aired live on TNT beginning at 3 p.m., is expected to raise at least $10 million for coronavirus relief efforts, and fans can get in on the action by taking bets on a wide range of propositions released by sportsbetting.com .

This Sunday, four of the biggest names in professional sports pair up for a golf match dubbed “The Match: Champions for Charity.”

With Charles Barkley slated to join play-by-play commentator Brian Anderson and 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman on the broadcast team, there is a line on whether 3.5 curse words will be uttered on air. The odds are -1000 that video of Barkley’s unconventional swing will be shown, and there is an over-under line of two commercials featuring Peyton Manning during the broadcast.

Justin Thomas, the No. 4 ranked player in the world, will serve as an on-course analyst alongside CBS reporter Amanda Balionis, and there is an even money market on whether Thomas will be heckled about appearing on the PGA Tour 2K21 video game cover.

There is also a healthy betting market on what the players involved will say and wear.

Tiger Woods is listed with -500 odds to wear a red shirt. Tom Brady is even money (-110) to feature some sort of Buccaneers logo on his clothing, and there are +200 odds on any player saying “Omaha” during the event.

Woods and Mickelson first faced off for charity in Las Vegas in 2018, with Mickelson donating a large chunk of his $9 million in winnings to three different charities.

Playing with partners this time around, the golf pros will use a four ball format for the front nine and a modified alternate shot format for the back nine.