Another 76 people die from coronavirus in Mass.

On Saturday, 76 new deaths due to the coronavirus were reported by the state, bringing Massachusetts’s death toll to 6,304, while the number of cases of COVID-19 also grew to 91,662 since the outbreak began, an increase of 773 newly reported cases since Friday.

As the total number of deaths in Massachusetts from COVID-19 continued to rise, State Police reported fewer people than normal at area beaches, a day after Governor Charlie Baker urged people to remain vigilant against the virus and not erase the progress from two months of lockdown measures.

Cool, windy weather across the region Saturday did what many feared the coronavirus could not: Keep droves of beachgoers at home for the start of the Memorial Day weekend, helping avoid scenes of sunbathers in close proximity during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Public health officials are paying close attention to several measures, including the state’s seven-day weighted average positive test rate, which grew to 9.3 percent as of Friday. That figure had been steadily declining since Monday, when the state began releasing that average. On Thursday, the average had been 9 percent.

The state’s three-day average of COVID-19 deaths also dropped for the sixth day in a row as of May 20, when it reached 75 deaths, dropping to roughly half of what the average was at the beginning of the month.

The number of people in the hospital due to the disease also continued to decrease. The three-day average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients fell to 2,319 as of Friday, from 2,412 a day earlier, the state reported.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units also dropped to 610 Friday, from 628 on Thursday.

Memorial Day weekend traditionally means days spent at the beach, followed by cookouts in the evenings, to ring in the unofficial start of summer.

Advertisement

But the economic havoc wrought by the coronavirus has upended tradition: the state’s unemployment rate in April was 15.1 percent, up from less than 3 percent in March. Many businesses have been shuttered and large groups can’t gather in public places.

Residents who go out and can’t socially distance must wear masks, while Governor Charlie Baker and other officials encourage people to not take unnecessary trips in hopes of limiting the disease’s spread.

Those measures have meant an unusually muted start to the season Saturday: In Somerville, the normally bustling Assembly Row was nearly a ghost town, except for the long line of masked customers waiting to shop at Trader Joe’s.

And in Boston, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced that 10,000 “community care” kits will be distributed to residents -- each kit includes a mask, hand sanitizer, anti-bacterial wipes, soap, and a booklet with information on COVID-19 and available resources.

Those public health efforts will be in effect Sunday, when houses of worship will be open for the first time since Governor Charlie Baker ordered them closed along with most other public places in late March.

Earlier this month, more than 250 pastors from churches across the state called on Baker to ease those restrictions; but even with the green light to reopen, most probably won’t.

Three local pastors said most Massachusetts churches would be unable to offer Sunday services because of the logistical challenges of getting ready on such a short timeline, after Baker’s announcement Monday. Churches must secure protective gear and resolve myriad questions about adding social distancing to practices meant to bring congregations close together, they said.

Advertisement

Most churches in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston will wait until next weekend to reopen, officials said. Cardinal Sean O’Malley will celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End, but the church doors will remain closed and the Mass will be broadcast on Catholic TV.

The Rev. Roberto Miranda, pastor of Congregation Lion of Judah in Boston, said his church would not reopen and is “still in the process of exploring how to do our reopening safely.” Miranda is one of 260 pastors who signed a letter to Baker in early May asking him to declare churches essential and allow them to reopen.

“I’m not sure I know of any church that will be beginning tomorrow at full speed, although I’m sure there are some,” Miranda said in an e-mail.

Officials said Saturday’s cool weather was a factor in smaller crowds at the region’s beaches and parks.

There was a roughly 20-degree drop in temperature around Boston and Cape Cod Saturday, said Frank Nocera, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s office in Norton.

In Boston, Saturday’s high was 72 degrees around 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., before it fell to the low 50s by the afternoon, he said. A similar drop in temperature was reported for the Cape.

David Procopio, a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police, said the agency’s Cape Cod barracks reported much lower traffic volume than usual for Memorial Day weekend. The bridges, the rotary, and Route 6 have all seen lower than normal usage for a holiday weekend, he said.

Advertisement

And State Police reported fewer people than normal at beaches along the North Shore to the South Coast, Procopio said. The agency attributed the lower turnout to a combination of the public health situation and the cool weather, he said.

One exception was in South Boston, where beaches were fairly busy with a good number of visitors, he said. No public safety issues were reported at any of the beaches State Police patrol, he said.

“We are pleased that the public thus far this weekend appears to be continuing to practice the precautions necessary to defeat this virus,” Procopio said.

Brian Carlstrom, superintendent of the Cape Cod National Seashore, also said officials have seen fewer visitors Saturday due to the damp and cool weather.

Carlstrom, who oversees local areas like Coast Guard Beach in Eastham and Race Point in Provincetown, said Saturday they have been consistently messaging responsible COVID-19 behaviors to visitors, including physical distancing and wearing a face covering when that is not possible.

“Most of our visitors are practicing these messages,” Carlstrom said.

Revere Beach was mostly empty on Saturday afternoon, with the exception of a couple dozen kite surfers who took advantage of the strong winds gusting off the ocean. Those watching from the shore were careful to wear masks and stay at least six feet away from strangers.

Advertisement

Back Bay resident Rachel Cossar welcomed the breezy weather as she stood with watching her husband glide through the water, chatting with a friend in the meantime.

“It’s so windy that you’re not worried about breathing in the air,” she said.





On Castle Island, crowds were thin Saturday afternoon, with no more than 20 people in view in any one spot, scattered well apart. And as people walked, biked, and rollerbladed along the shore, some eschewed mask-wearing.

Among them were Paul Wagner, 26, of South Boston, who met up with his longtime best friend, an ICU nurse at a Boston hospital he has not seen since February. Neither wore face masks as they rollerbladed.

“You can’t really breathe,” Wagner said.

Elsewhere on Castle Island, Ellie Laukaitis, 26, and Johnny Webitsky, 26, a North End couple, played catch while wearing masks. They were on Castle Island Saturday for a picnic with another couple, who they hadn’t seen for months.

“Everyone has a different idea about what is acceptable,” said Webitsky, who noted that they would have delayed plans if their friends had been out more during quarantine. “I’m trying not to judge as much as possible.”

Even with the restrictions, it was possible to forget about the pandemic and changes to everyday life Saturday.

Outside Sullivan’s, Giovanni Sanchez, 12, of Jamaica Plain, eagerly tried to jam a cheesy fry into his mouth, forgetting the mask that covered the lower part of his face. Instead of enjoying the treat, his mask ended up with a yellow stain.

“Worth it,” Giovanni said. “These are good fries.”

Globe correspondent Abigail Feldman contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.