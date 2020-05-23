Body of kayaker found; authorities searching for companion

The body of a woman who went missing while kayaking Friday was found along the shoreline of North Truro Saturday morning, while the Coast Guard continues to search for her male companion.

Carol Madru, 50, and Marc-Oliver Czarnecki, 51, set out from Chatham in Madru’s red and orange fiberglass kayak Friday and were reported missing after they did not return by 6 p.m., Coast Guard spokeswoman Briana Carter said.

The Coast Guard tracked Madru’s cell phone to an area near Provincetown, 50 miles north of Chatham, Carter said. Coast Guard boats and a helicopter were engaged in the search with assistance from state and local police.