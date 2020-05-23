Boston woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man with box cutter

Warner “became aggressive” and began striking the man with a bamboo stick. The man responded by hitting Warner in the face. Warner then stabbed the man with a box cutter and fled, police said.

A witness told officers that Aljamelia Warner, 43, was “negotiating a drug transaction” with a man around 3:44 a.m. Saturday in the area of 105 Chauncy St., police said.

A Boston woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing a man with a box cutter in what may have been a drug deal gone bad, police said.

The man, who was “uncooperative” with police, was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Advertisement

Police found Warner in the area of Harrison Avenue and Beech Street and arrested her. Warner dropped the box cutter while being placed in handcuffs, police said.

Warner told police she stabbed the man in self-defense after he began assaulting her. She will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The stabbing capped a spate of incidents in Boston overnight.

Around 8:37 p.m. Friday, police responded to an alert from the ShotSpotter gunshot sound detection and found four cars struck by bullets on Powellton Road in Dorchester. No one was hurt.

Just before 10 p.m., shots were fired in the area of Mather Street in Dorchester. A car that had crashed into a pole was abandoned nearby. No victims were reported. Whether the shooting and the crashed car are related is under investigation, police said.

Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.









Max Jungreis can be reached at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis