Donna M. Morrissey, whose headed PR for the Boston Archdiocese and the American Red Cross, dies at 51 of COVID-19

“My family brought me up to not only rely on my faith in God, but also to give back to the community,” she said in an interview posted on YouTube when Laboure College honored her as one of the recipients of the 2017 Massachusetts Care Awards . “It was profound in our house and it was an expectation.”

Ms. Morrissey, who was 51 and lived in Newton, later had worked for about 17 years as an American Red Cross official, most recently as director of national partnerships for American Red Cross Biomedical Services.

Donna M. Morrissey, who held what was arguably the most demanding public relations job in the nation when she was the Boston Archdiocese’s spokeswoman during the first 16 months of the clergy sex abuse scandal, died Friday of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Her American Red Cross work included working with national marketing, raising awareness, and forging partnerships with businesses and organizations across the nation to support blood drives.

She also was deployed more than a dozen times to major disasters, including nationally in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the Pulse Nightclub shootings in Orlando, and the Newtown, Conn., school shootings, and locally after the Boston Marathon bombings.

“I try to come in and make sure that I can be a beacon of strength, that I can have care and compassion,” she said in the video. “Sometimes all I can offer in the midst of it is a hug, or a shoulder to lean on, or a reassuring acknowledgement that we’re here – we’re going to stay as long as we need to.”

Elizabeth Penniman, interim chief public affairs officer at the American Red Cross National Headquarters said in an e-mail that Ms. Morrissey was “a dedicated, kind and talented humanitarian,” and added that “she never hesitated to do whatever she could to help those in need during their most devastating moments, whether that was a hand to hold or a shoulder to cry on.”

Advertisement

After graduating from Boston College, Ms. Morrissey worked at Boston TV stations before joining Regan Communications, where she rose to vice president and handled high-profile clients such as Legal Sea Foods and Boston Harbor Hotel.

In 2001, she was hired to be the cabinet secretary for public relations and communications at the Boston Archdiocese.

She welcomed the new job, as Elaine Driscoll, a former Regan Communications colleague, said for a 2002 Globe profile of Ms. Morrissey.

“She called me at home and said, ‘I’ve been offered the cabinet position,’ ” Driscoll recalled. “She said, ‘I am so excited.’ ”

For that same profile, George Regan, chairman of Regan Communications Group, noted that “there is no one who knows television better than Donna. She is able to grasp what is a story, what sells and what doesn’t. She just gets it.”

At the Archdiocese, she often found herself in front of TV cameras – sometimes facing protesters and demanding reporters – after the Globe began publishing, in January 2002, a series of reports about clergy sexual abuse.

Even before leaving the Archdiocese job in May 2003, she spoke candidly about the difficulties she had faced.

“It’s been very challenging,” she said in a March 2003 speech to the Boston chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. “There’s times when I go home and … I cry and sob.”

Advertisement

When she left the position in May that year, the Globe reported that she was the only woman who was not a nun who had served in the cabinets of Law and of Bishop Richard G. Lennon, who was appointed to lead the Archdiocese on an interim basis after Law resigned in December 2002.

“I have some scars, and I’ve definitely changed,” she told the Globe in a November 2003 interview, after she had started working for the American Red Cross, “but I’ve learned a lot.”

The fourth of seven siblings, and oldest daughter, Ms. Morrissey was born in Boston in 1968, and grew up in West Roxbury and Chestnut Hill.

Her father, William P. Morrissey, was a prominent banker, civic activist, and fund-raiser for the Catholic Church. He died last September. Her mother, Donna Cosgrove Morrissey, had been a schoolteacher before raising the children.

Ms. Morrissey graduated from Newton North High School and received a bachelor’s degree in communications from Boston College.

“She was the go-to person in the family. She was a mentor,” said her sister Johanna of Brookline. “Not only was she like a second mother to me, she was a best friend. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her family.”

A funeral Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross will be announced for Ms. Morrissey, who in addition to her mother, Donna, and her sister Johanna leaves three brothers, Francis of Milton, William Jr. of La Jolla, Calif., and John of Hingham; and two other sisters, Meghan of Brighton and Caitlin of Brookline.

Advertisement

Ms. Morrissey, who also had a home in Brewster, initially was convalescing on Cape Cod before she was admitted to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

“She was so brave and so comforting during this time,” Johanna said.

“When she heard she was going to be on a ventilator, instead of getting upset, she was comforting us,” Johanna added. “She said, ‘I have no regrets. I want to survive, I want to live, but I’ve been very blessed.’ ”

A complete obituary will follow.

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.