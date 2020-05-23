Dorchester man arrested on murder charge

A 20-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge for a fatal shooting in Dorchester in February, Boston police announced Saturday.

Jose Carrucini, of Dorchester, is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Tuesday, Boston police said in a press release. Officers responded to the report of a person shot in the area of 149 Magnolia St. at about 6:28 p.m. on February 5.

Admilson Ribiero, 21 of Dorchester, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died