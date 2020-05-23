Lechmere station closes for good on Saturday

Lechmere Station in East Cambridge, the Green Line’s northern terminus, closed for good on Saturday to make way for the new Green Line Extension project, MBTA officials said.
The closure means that train service will end at North Station for about a year as officials begin construction on a new station in Cambridge, though MBTA bus service will continue to run from the station, officials said.
Shuttle buses will carry passengers from North Station and the old Lechmere Station, which eventually will be razed. The Science Park station will also be closed to allow crews to renovate the 110-year-old viaduct that carries Green Line trains across the Charles River and into downtown Boston.
Construction is scheduled to take place from May 2020 to April 2021, according to a report from December. Officials said then that the new elevated station would open across the busy Monsignor O’Brien Highway, where concrete columns that will support the station are already in place.
During construction, bus-only lanes will be added along Charles River Dam Road to support shuttle service over the highway, which carries more than 34,000 cars a day and is often heavily congested, officials said.
The move is just one step in the $2.3 billion project to extend the Green Line to Somerville and Medford.
MBTA officials say they plan to rebrand the new station when it reopens.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com
