Lechmere station closes for good on Saturday

Lechmere Station in East Cambridge, the Green Line’s northern terminus, closed for good on Saturday to make way for the new Green Line Extension project, MBTA officials said.

The closure means that train service will end at North Station for about a year as officials begin construction on a new station in Cambridge, though MBTA bus service will continue to run from the station, officials said.

Shuttle buses will carry passengers from North Station and the old Lechmere Station, which eventually will be razed. The Science Park station will also be closed to allow crews to renovate the 110-year-old viaduct that carries Green Line trains across the Charles River and into downtown Boston.